Save closet space with these bag-folding tips
What's the story
Folding reusable shopping bags properly can save space and make them more convenient to carry. While many of us stuff them in our closets, a few simple folding techniques can keep them organized and easy to access. Here are some practical tips to help you fold your reusable shopping bags efficiently, so they take up minimal space and remain in good shape for future use.
Basic fold
The basic fold technique
The basic fold technique is perfect for standard-sized bags. Start by laying the bag flat on a surface with the handles facing down. Fold the sides towards the center, then fold the bottom up to meet the top edge. Finally, roll from the bottom until you reach the handles, tucking them inside as you go. This way, your bag stays compact and easy to store.
Compact roll
The compact roll method
For those who want to save even more space, the compact roll method is ideal. First, flatten out your bag completely. Fold in each side towards the center line, then fold from the bottom up to just below the handles. Roll tightly from bottom to top, ensuring that no part of the bag sticks out. This method is especially useful for smaller bags or when packing multiple bags together.
Built-in pouches
Using built-in pouches
Many reusable shopping bags come with built-in pouches or pockets for easy storage. To use this feature, simply fold your bag as per its design instructions until it fits neatly into its pouch. This way, you can carry it easily in your purse or backpack without taking much space.
Maintain shape
Tips for maintaining bag shape
To keep your reusable shopping bags in shape, avoid overstuffing them when packing. Overstuffing can stretch out seams and distort shapes over time. Also, avoid placing heavy items on top of folded bags in storage spaces, as this may cause unnecessary pressure points leading to wear and tear over time.