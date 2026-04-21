NRIs and Aadhaar: All about the process 

The Aadhar, a unique 12-digit number, is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). It's a crucial document for proving identity, age, and address in India. Non-resident Indians (NRIs) may also apply for the same. While it may not be needed abroad, the document will be necessary if they return or stay in India for an extended time to avail various services and benefits. Here's all about the process.

Application steps Online application process As per the UIDAI website, an NRI (minor or adult) with a valid Indian Passport can apply for Aadhaar from any Aadhaar enrolment centre. In case of NRIs, the residential condition of 182 days is not mandatory. While applying, one needs to submit the requisite form along with valid supporting documents. Notably, the service is not available online for NRIs. Once the form is submitted, applicants will receive an acknowledgement slip containing the applicable charges.

Document list Required documents On the day of the appointment, one must carry the original documents and copies for verification. Essential documents include: A valid Indian passport Photo ID proof (like a passport, voter card, or PAN card) Address proof (passport or utility bill) Date of birth proof Documents proving non-resident status And, if applicable, proof of identity for minors

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Next steps Verification and data collection After submitting documents, one needs to wait until UIDAI officials verify them. They will then collect biometric data. Biometrics include scanning all ten fingers, iris, and capturing a photograph for the Aadhaar Card. Further, the data collected is punched into the system to generate a unique 12-digit Aadhaar number. Within 90 days, the Aadhaar card will be dispatched to your address.

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