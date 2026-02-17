Beach waves: How to create this effortless hairstyle

Creating beach waves at home is easy and requires little effort. This hairstyle gives you a relaxed, carefree look that is perfect for any occasion. With the right techniques and tools, you can achieve those effortless waves without stepping out of your home. Here are some practical tips on how to create beach waves at home, using common household items and simple methods.

Tip 1 Use of braids for waves One of the easiest ways to get beach waves is by braiding your hair. Start with slightly damp hair and divide it into sections. Braid each section tightly and leave them overnight or until completely dry. Once you undo the braids, you'll have natural-looking waves that give volume and texture to your hair.

Tip 2 Salt spray magic Salt spray is another great way to get that beachy look. You can buy it or make your own by mixing water, sea salt, and a little bit of conditioner in a spray bottle. Spritz this mixture on damp hair, scrunch it with your hands, and let it air dry or use a diffuser for added volume.

Advertisement

Tip 3 Flat iron technique A flat iron can also be used creatively to get beach waves. Take small sections of hair and twist them around your fingers before clamping them with the flat iron for a few seconds. Release the twist slowly to reveal soft waves that mimic natural curls.

Advertisement

Tip 4 Twist and pin method For those who prefer heatless methods, twisting and pinning is an effective technique. Divide damp hair into two sections, twist each one tightly from the roots to the ends, then pin them flat against your scalp with bobby pins or clips until dry completely. Once released, this method gives you loose, voluminous waves without any heat damage.