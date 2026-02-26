How to get zigzag curls at home

Zigzag curls are a fun way to add some texture and volume to your hair. Unlike regular curls, zigzag curls give a unique pattern that can make any hairstyle stand out. The best part is you can achieve these curls at home without any fancy equipment or products. With the right techniques and tools, you can get beautiful zigzag curls that last all day long.

Tip 1 Use of hair straightener A hair straightener can also be used to create zigzag curls. Just take a small section of hair and clamp it with the straightener at an angle. Keep twisting the straightener as you move down the hair strand. This will create a zigzag pattern. Repeat for all sections of hair until you get the desired look.

Tip 2 Employing braiding technique Another way to get zigzag curls is by braiding damp hair overnight. Just divide your hair into small sections and braid each one tightly before going to bed. When you take them out in the morning, you'll have natural-looking zigzag curls without any heat damage.

Advertisement

Tip 3 Using foam rollers Foam rollers are an easy way to get zigzag curls while you sleep. Just wrap small sections of damp hair around the rollers in a zigzag pattern before going to bed. Secure them in place and let your hair dry overnight. When you take them out in the morning, you'll have bouncy, textured curls ready for styling.

Advertisement