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How to gracefully excuse yourself after a tableware mishap

By Simran Jeet 02:27 pm Jul 06, 202602:27 pm

What's the story

Accidentally dropping tableware can be an embarrassing moment, especially in a formal setting. However, how you react to such incidents can turn an awkward situation into a graceful exit. By staying calm and composed, you can handle the situation with poise. Here are some practical tips on how to gracefully excuse yourself after dropping tableware, without making the moment more uncomfortable for yourself or others.