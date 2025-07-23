How to grow cardamom at home
If you love gardening and cooking with fresh spices, growing cardamom indoors can be a rewarding task. This fragrant plant, which has aromatic seeds, grows well in warm and humid conditions. Growing cardamom at home will not only guarantee a steady supply of this spice but also add greenery to your living space. Here are some practical tips to grow cardamom indoors successfully.
Container selection
Choosing the right container
Choosing the right container is important for growing cardamom indoors. Choose a pot with a minimum depth of 12 inches and good drainage holes to avoid waterlogging. The container size should be enough for the plant's root system as it grows. A well-draining potting mix will further improve growth by preventing excess moisture from being retained.
Light requirements
Providing optimal light conditions
Cardamom plants need bright, indirect sunlight to grow well indoors. Place your plant close to a window where it can receive filtered light throughout the day. If natural light isn't enough, you can use fluorescent or LED grow lights to meet lighting requirements. Make sure the plant gets around six hours of light every day for optimal growth.
Climate control
Maintaining ideal temperature and humidity
Cardamom prefers warm temperatures of 18 degrees Celsius to 35 degrees Celsius (64 degrees Fahrenheit to 95 degrees Fahrenheit) with high humidity levels of around 75%. To maintain these conditions indoors, use a humidifier or place a tray of water near the plant to increase humidity levels. Avoid keeping the plant near drafts or air conditioning vents that could cause fluctuations in temperature.
Care routine
Watering and fertilizing practices
Watering cardamom requires attention. Overwatering can cause root rot, while underwatering may stunt growth. Water when the top inch of soil feels dry but ensure excess water drains away promptly. Fertilize every four weeks during active growth periods using a balanced liquid fertilizer diluted according to package instructions.