Hanging planters: 5 DIY ideas for small spaces 

Creating a green oasis in small spaces can be challenging, but you can explore the innovative solution of hanging planters. They not only save space but also add the much-needed touch of nature to your home. With some creativity and basic materials, you can craft unique hanging planters that suit your style and needs. Here are five creative DIY ideas to help you transform your small space into a lush haven.

Knotted elegance Macrame plant hanger Macrame plant hangers are as stylish as they are functional. Using a few simple knots, you can create intricate designs that hold pots securely. All you need is some sturdy cord or rope and basic knotting skills. Plus, this method can be customized in terms of length and design, making it perfect for any room size or decor style.

Eco-friendly choice Recycled bottle planter Transforming plastic bottles into hanging planters is an eco-friendly option that reduces waste and adds greenery to your space. Simply, cut the bottle in half, use the top part as the planter and hang it with string or wire. This project is cost-effective and ideal for herbs or small plants.

Rustic charm Wooden wall-mounted planter A wooden wall-mounted planter lends a rustic charm to any interior space. Simply secure small wooden boxes or crates onto a board, mounted on the wall, and you have a vertical garden. Not only is this decorative and practical arrangement perfect for succulents or trailing plants, which do well in little soil, it's also a creative way to add greenery to your home without taking up floor space.

Vintage appeal Teacup garden hanger Repurpose old teacups into charming hanging planters. Just attach them to hooks with strong wire or twine. The idea adds vintage appeal to your decor, as well as gives a home to some small plants (like succulents or air plants). It's a great way to upcycle unused crockery in a creative way.