How to grow chamomile at home
What's the story
Growing chamomile at home can be a rewarding experience, especially for those who enjoy herbal tea blends.
Chamomile is known for its calming properties and delightful aroma. It is relatively easy to cultivate, making it an ideal choice for both novice and experienced gardeners.
This article provides practical insights into growing chamomile effectively, ensuring you have a steady supply of this soothing herb right from your garden.
Variety selection
Choosing the right variety
There are two main kinds of chamomile- German and Roman.
German chamomile is an annual plant, which grows taller and produces more flowers, making it ideal for tea blends.
Roman chamomile is a perennial with a low growth habit, commonly used as ground cover.
Choosing the right variety would depend on your space and whether you prefer annual or perennial growth.
Growing conditions
Ideal growing conditions
Chamomile does best in well-drained soil with full sun.
It prefers slightly acidic to neutral pH levels between 5.6 and 7.5.
Make sure that the area where you're planting them gets at least six hours of sunlight every day.
If you live in an area with hot summers, consider offering some afternoon shade to prevent wilting.
Planting tips
Planting techniques
Start by sowing seeds indoors about six weeks prior to the last expected frost date or directly outdoors after the danger of frost has passed.
Scatter seeds on the soil surface without covering them too deeply as they require light to germinate.
Maintain consistent moisture until seedlings emerge in about one to two weeks.
Maintenance tips
Caring for your plants
Once established, chamomile needs little care but likes to be watered regularly during dry spells. However, do not waterlog it.
This can cause root rot problems over time if not taken care of. Good drainage practices, like raised beds or containers, are a must.
This depends upon local climate conditions faced throughout different seasons each year across various regions of the world today.