How to grow cinnamon bushes at home
Growing cinnamon bushes in your home garden can be a rewarding experience.
These aromatic plants not only beautify your garden but also serve up fresh cinnamon for your culinary delights.
With the right conditions and proper care, you can get these tropical beauties to thrive.
Here, we take you through the essential steps and considerations for growing cinnamon bushes, from choosing the right spot to keeping them healthy.
Site selection
Choosing the right location
Cinnamon bushes flourish in warm, humid climates with plenty of sunlight.
Pick a spot in your garden that gets at least six hours of direct sunlight every day.
Make sure the soil is well-draining to avoid waterlogging that can damage the roots.
If you reside in a cooler region, try planting your cinnamon bush in a pot so it can be brought indoors in winters.
Soil preparation
Preparing the soil
The perfect soil for cinnamon bushes is organic matter-rich and slightly acidic, with a pH of 4.5-5.5.
Before planting, enrich your garden soil with compost or well-rotted manure to enhance its fertility and drainage capabilities.
A layer of mulch around the base of the plant will keep moisture intact and maintain soil temperature.
Planting process
Planting cinnamon bushes
While planting cinnamon bushes, dig a hole twice as wide as the root ball but no deeper than its height.
Set the plant into the hole, ensuring it sits level with or slightly above ground level (to promote proper drainage).
Fill in around the roots with amended soil and water thoroughly to settle any air pockets.
Care requirements
Watering and fertilizing needs
Cinnamon bushes need consistent moisture but shouldn't be overwatered.
Try to keep the soil moist but not soggy by watering deeply once or twice a week depending on rainfall levels.
Fertilize every two months during the growing season using an all-purpose balanced fertilizer at half strength as per package instructions.
Maintenance tips
Pruning for healthy growth
Regular pruning keeps the shape while promoting new growth on cinnamon bushes.
Remove dead or damaged branches every year once the harvest season is over, generally in late summer.
Trim back any overlong shoots during the year if needed. This keeps the plant compact without compromising productivity potential over time.