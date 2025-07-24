How to grow coleus at home

Growing coleus indoors can be a rewarding experience, providing gorgeous foliage that can brighten up any room. Famous for its stunning leaves, coleus is fairly easy to take care of and can grow well indoors, given the right conditions. Here are some practical tips on how you can grow healthy coleus plants inside your home and keep them lush and colorful throughout the year.

Container selection Choosing the right container Selecting an appropriate container is essential to grow coleus indoors. Choose pots with drainage holes to avoid waterlogging, which may cause root rot. A six-inch diameter pot is mostly suitable for young plants, giving them enough room to grow without overwhelming them. As the plant matures, you may want to repot them into a bigger container, if needed.

Light requirements Providing adequate light Coleus thrives in bright but indirect sunlight when grown indoors. Thus, place your plant near a window where it can receive filtered light throughout the day. Direct sunlight may scorch the leaves, so avoid placing it in harsh sunlit areas. If natural light is insufficient, consider using fluorescent lights or grow lights to supplement lighting needs.

Watering tips Maintaining proper soil moisture Maintaining consistent soil moisture is key for healthy coleus growth. Water your plant when the top inch of soil feels dry to the touch, but avoid overwatering, as this can cause root issues. Ensure excess water drains away from the pot by using saucers or trays beneath containers, and empty them regularly.

Climate control Ensuring optimal temperature and humidity Coleus prefers warm temperatures between 18 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius (65 degrees Fahrenheit - 75 degrees Fahrenheit). Keep plants away from drafts or sudden temperature drops, which could stress them out. Further, keep the humidity around 50% by misting leaves from time to time or keeping a humidifier close by, if necessary.