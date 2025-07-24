How to grow coleus at home
Growing coleus indoors can be a rewarding experience, providing gorgeous foliage that can brighten up any room. Famous for its stunning leaves, coleus is fairly easy to take care of and can grow well indoors, given the right conditions. Here are some practical tips on how you can grow healthy coleus plants inside your home and keep them lush and colorful throughout the year.
Container selection
Choosing the right container
Selecting an appropriate container is essential to grow coleus indoors. Choose pots with drainage holes to avoid waterlogging, which may cause root rot. A six-inch diameter pot is mostly suitable for young plants, giving them enough room to grow without overwhelming them. As the plant matures, you may want to repot them into a bigger container, if needed.
Light requirements
Providing adequate light
Coleus thrives in bright but indirect sunlight when grown indoors. Thus, place your plant near a window where it can receive filtered light throughout the day. Direct sunlight may scorch the leaves, so avoid placing it in harsh sunlit areas. If natural light is insufficient, consider using fluorescent lights or grow lights to supplement lighting needs.
Watering tips
Maintaining proper soil moisture
Maintaining consistent soil moisture is key for healthy coleus growth. Water your plant when the top inch of soil feels dry to the touch, but avoid overwatering, as this can cause root issues. Ensure excess water drains away from the pot by using saucers or trays beneath containers, and empty them regularly.
Climate control
Ensuring optimal temperature and humidity
Coleus prefers warm temperatures between 18 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius (65 degrees Fahrenheit - 75 degrees Fahrenheit). Keep plants away from drafts or sudden temperature drops, which could stress them out. Further, keep the humidity around 50% by misting leaves from time to time or keeping a humidifier close by, if necessary.
Nutrient supply
Fertilizing regularly
To promote beautiful foliage indoors, fertilize your coleus every four weeks during spring through fall with balanced liquid fertilizer diluted at half-strength as per instructions on packaging labels. Decrease frequency during the winter months when plants naturally slow down their growth due to lesser light indoors than outdoors from where they originally originated before being cultivated domestically worldwide today.