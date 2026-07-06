Selecting the right variety is critical for successful mulberry cultivation

Grow juicy mulberries with these easy tricks

By Vinita Jain 03:39 pm Jul 06, 202603:39 pm

What's the story

Growing mulberry at home can be a rewarding experience, especially if you live in a warm climate. These hardy trees are known for their sweet berries and can thrive with minimal care. By following some simple guidelines, you can enjoy a bountiful harvest of mulberries each season. Here are practical tips to help you grow mulberry successfully in warm climates.