What's the story

If you're looking for vibrant, easy-to-grow plants that could add a splash of color to your indoor decor, we recommend nasturtiums.

With their bright flowers and edible leaves, these plants are loved by gardeners and home decorators alike.

You can grow nasturtiums indoors, something that's not only doable but also rewarding, with the right approach.

Here are some practical insights into growing these cheerful plants inside your home.