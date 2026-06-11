Maximizing natural light is key to indoor gardening

5 budget-friendly hacks for growing plants indoors

By Vinita Jain 02:31 pm Jun 11, 202602:31 pm

What's the story

Growing plants indoors can be an inexpensive way to bring some greenery into your home. With a few simple hacks, you can create an ideal environment for your plants to thrive without spending a fortune. These hacks will help you maximize the potential of your indoor garden, ensuring that your plants get the best conditions to grow. Here are some practical tips to grow plants indoors on a budget.