How to grow rosemary in water
What's the story
If you're looking for an easy and cost-effective way to enjoy fresh herbs at home, growing rosemary in a jar of water is the way to go. This method takes up very little space and requires very few resources, making it perfect for anyone with limited gardening experience or room. With a few simple steps, you can grow this aromatic herb indoors.
Choosing cuttings
Selecting the right cuttings
To begin growing rosemary in water, take healthy cuttings from an existing plant. opt for stems that are approximately six inches long with a few leaves still attached. Make sure the cuttings don't show any signs of disease or damage. Using clean scissors or pruning shears, make a diagonal cut just below a leaf node to facilitate root growth.
JAR setup
Preparing the jar and water
Select a clear glass jar that provides light to the cuttings but is spacious enough for roots to grow. Fill it up with room temperature water, covering at least two inches of the stem but not submerging any leaves. Switch the water every few days to avoid stagnation and encourage healthy root growth.
Light placement
Positioning for optimal growth
Place the jar in a spot where it can receive indirect sunlight for six to eight hours every day. Don't place it in direct sunlight as it may cause overheating and damage the plant. An east or west-facing windowsill is usually perfect for getting consistent light without excess heat.
Root growth observation
Monitoring root development
Regularly check on your rosemary cuttings for signs of root development, which usually starts within two weeks. Once roots reach one inch in length, you can consider transferring them into soil if you want or continue growing them hydroponically by maintaining proper water levels and changing it regularly.