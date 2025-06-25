How to grow rosemary in water

If you're looking for an easy and cost-effective way to enjoy fresh herbs at home, growing rosemary in a jar of water is the way to go. This method takes up very little space and requires very few resources, making it perfect for anyone with limited gardening experience or room. With a few simple steps, you can grow this aromatic herb indoors.

Choosing cuttings Selecting the right cuttings To begin growing rosemary in water, take healthy cuttings from an existing plant. opt for stems that are approximately six inches long with a few leaves still attached. Make sure the cuttings don't show any signs of disease or damage. Using clean scissors or pruning shears, make a diagonal cut just below a leaf node to facilitate root growth.

JAR setup Preparing the jar and water Select a clear glass jar that provides light to the cuttings but is spacious enough for roots to grow. Fill it up with room temperature water, covering at least two inches of the stem but not submerging any leaves. Switch the water every few days to avoid stagnation and encourage healthy root growth.

Light placement Positioning for optimal growth Place the jar in a spot where it can receive indirect sunlight for six to eight hours every day. Don't place it in direct sunlight as it may cause overheating and damage the plant. An east or west-facing windowsill is usually perfect for getting consistent light without excess heat.