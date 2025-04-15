Simple guide to growing St. John's Wort in your garden
St. John's Wort is a well-known herb that is used for its medicinal properties, especially for mental health.
Cultivating this plant at home can be a delightful experience, giving you a beautiful addition to your garden and the benefits of a healthy herb.
Here are some practical tips for growing St. John's Wort successfully in your garden or indoors, so that you have access to this useful herb all year round.
Location
Choosing the right location
Selecting an appropriate location is key to the healthy growth of St. John's Wort.
The plant loves full sunlight, so pick a spot that gets at least six hours of direct sunlight every day.
If you're growing it indoors, keep it near a south-facing window to ensure sufficient light exposure.
Also, make sure the soil is well-drained to avoid waterlogging, which can damage the roots.
Soil preparation
Preparing the soil
St. John's Wort prefers slightly acidic to neutral soil with good drainage capabilities.
Before planting, enrich your garden soil with organic compost or well-rotted manure to enhance its fertility and structure.
If you're using pots or containers indoors, opt for a high-quality potting mix that supports drainage while retaining necessary moisture levels.
Planting
Planting techniques
While planting St. John's Wort seeds or seedlings, give them a distance of 12 inches to allow space for growth and air circulation.
If planting outdoors, sow seeds directly into prepared soil after the last frost date, or start them indoors six weeks before transplanting outside once temperatures stabilize above 10 degrees Celsius.
Care tips
Watering and maintenance tips
Regular watering is important during dry spells, however, don't overwater as it may cause root rot problems in St. John's wort plants, which prefer drier conditions once established properly in their environment.
Mulching around the base retains moisture while suppressing weed growth, both, at once.
Prune back dead stems every year to encourage new shoots to emerge in springtime, keeping it vibrant throughout the seasons ahead.