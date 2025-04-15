What's the story

St. John's Wort is a well-known herb that is used for its medicinal properties, especially for mental health.

Cultivating this plant at home can be a delightful experience, giving you a beautiful addition to your garden and the benefits of a healthy herb.

Here are some practical tips for growing St. John's Wort successfully in your garden or indoors, so that you have access to this useful herb all year round.