Selecting appropriate containers is key to successful urban gardening

How to grow vegetables in small urban spaces

By Vinita Jain 11:47 am Jun 10, 202611:47 am

What's the story

Urban gardening is a great way to grow fresh vegetables in limited spaces. With the right techniques, you can grow a variety of vegetables in small areas like balconies, rooftops, or even windowsills. This not only provides access to fresh produce but also contributes to a sustainable lifestyle. Here are some practical tips and insights into urban gardening, focusing on space-efficient methods and vegetable choices that thrive in confined environments.