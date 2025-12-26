How to spot pest damage on houseplants

Spider mites are tiny pests that can wreak havoc on your indoor plants. These minuscule creatures suck the sap from leaves, resulting in discoloration and wilting. Identifying them early is the key to keeping your plants healthy. By keeping an eye on certain signs, you can catch spider mites before they cause serious damage. Here are five signs that indicate spider mites are invading your indoor plants.

Leaf discoloration Yellowing leaves One of the most common signs of spider mite infestation is yellowing leaves. The pests suck out the chlorophyll, resulting in yellow patches or speckles on leaves. If you see yellowing happening in a uniform pattern across several leaves, it could be a sign of spider mites at work.

Webbing presence Fine webbing on plants Spider mites create fine webs on plants, similar to those of spiders. These webs are usually found on the undersides of leaves, but can also cover stems and branches. If you see delicate threads connecting leaves or covering parts of your plant, it's time to check for spider mites.

Visible mites Tiny white or red dots Spider mites are so tiny that they are difficult to see with the naked eye. But if you look closely, you can see tiny white or red dots moving on the undersides of leaves. These are the adult mites. If you see these dots, you know your plant is infested.

Leaf damage Leaf stippling or mottling Another sign of spider mite damage is stippling or mottling on leaves. This happens when the mites feed on leaf cells, leaving behind tiny white or yellow spots. Over time, these spots can merge, causing larger areas of discoloration and affecting the plant's overall health.