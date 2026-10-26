Having trouble holding the crow pose? Here's what to do
What's the story
The crow pose, or bakasana, is a challenging yoga balance that strengthens arms and core, while improving focus and concentration. This pose requires practice and patience, but offers numerous benefits for those willing to master it. Here are five tips to help you improve your balance in the crow pose, making it easier and more effective.
Core engagement
Engage your core muscles
Engaging your core muscles is key to maintaining balance in the crow pose.
By tightening your abdominal muscles, you create a stable base that supports your body weight.
This engagement helps prevent sagging hips or arching backs, which can throw off your balance.
Practicing core-strengthening exercises regularly can enhance this muscle control.
Hand positioning
Focus on hand placement
Proper hand placement is essential for stability in the crow pose.
Start by placing your hands shoulder-width apart on the mat, fingers spread wide for better grip.
Ensure that your weight is evenly distributed between both hands to avoid tipping over.
Experimenting with different hand positions can help find what feels most balanced for you.
Leg positioning
Use your legs for support
Your legs also play a crucial role in maintaining balance during the crow pose.
Keep them bent at the knees, and close together, as you lift them off the ground.
Use them as a counterbalance by pressing them against each other or extending them slightly outward for added stability.
Breathing techniques
Practice controlled breathing
Controlled breathing is key to staying focused and calm while attempting the crow pose.
Inhale deeply through your nose before attempting to lift off, then exhale slowly as you engage all necessary muscles simultaneously.
This technique helps keep nerves at bay while ensuring adequate oxygen flow throughout each movement phase.
Strength building
Gradually build strength
Building strength gradually over time will improve your ability to hold poses like bakasana longer without losing form or falling out unexpectedly.
Start with modified versions, like supporting yourself on blocks under feet, until confident enough, and then progress slowly toward full expression through consistent practice sessions.