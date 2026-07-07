Perpetual bonds in India: An investor's guide
What's the story
Perpetual bonds, which are fixed-income securities with no maturity date, are gaining popularity among Indian investors. These bonds give a steady stream of income and can be a good diversification option for portfolios. With the Indian economy expanding and interest rates fluctuating, perpetual bonds provide an attractive investment option for those looking to earn regular returns without the risk of capital loss. Here's what you need to know about them.
#1
Understanding perpetual bonds
Perpetual bonds are unique in that they do not have a maturity date. This means that the issuer pays interest indefinitely until they decide to redeem them. They are also known as consols or perpetuities. The appeal of these bonds lies in their ability to offer a steady income stream over time, making them an attractive option for income-focused investors.
#2
Benefits of investing in perpetual bonds
One of the biggest advantages of perpetual bonds is their high-interest rates compared to traditional fixed-income securities. They also offer portfolio diversification, as they are less correlated with equity markets. Plus, since they do not have a maturity date, investors can hold them indefinitely and benefit from compounding interest over time.
#3
Risks associated with perpetual bonds
While perpetual bonds come with their own set of benefits, they also come with risks. The biggest one is interest rate risk; if rates go up, the value of existing bonds could fall. There is also credit risk, as the issuer may default on payments. Investors should assess these risks before investing, and ensure it aligns with their financial goals.
Tip 1
Tips for investing wisely in perpetual bonds
When investing in perpetual bonds, it's important to consider factors like the issuer's credit rating and market conditions. Diversifying across different issuers can help mitigate risks associated with individual defaults or economic downturns. Keeping an eye on interest rate trends is also crucial, as changes can affect the attractiveness and pricing of these securities over time.