Stop your bathroom mirror from fogging
What's the story
Foggy mirrors in the bathroom can be a real pain, especially when you're in a hurry. The steam from hot showers or baths can cloud up mirrors, making it difficult to see clearly. However, there are some practical ways to keep your bathroom mirrors fog-free. By using simple techniques and household items, you can ensure that your mirror remains clear and functional at all times.
Tip 1
Use of anti-fog spray
Anti-fog sprays are specifically designed to prevent the condensation of water vapor on surfaces like mirrors. Just spray a thin layer on the mirror's surface and wipe it with a clean cloth. This forms an invisible barrier, which prevents moisture from sticking to the glass. It is an easy and effective way to keep your mirror clear without much effort.
Tip 2
Install heated mirror pads
Heated mirror pads are electric devices installed behind your bathroom mirror. They emit gentle heat, which keeps the glass surface warm enough to prevent fogging. This is particularly useful in colder climates where steam tends to condense more quickly. Though a bit of an investment, it offers a permanent solution for fog-free mirrors.
Tip 3
Use shaving cream as a barrier
Shaving cream can also be used as a makeshift anti-fog treatment for your bathroom mirror. Just apply a small amount of shaving cream on the mirror, and wipe it off with a soft cloth until it's completely clear. The ingredients in shaving cream create a thin film over the glass that reduces moisture adhesion.
Tip 4
Improve bathroom ventilation
Improving ventilation in your bathroom can drastically reduce humidity levels, which means less fogging on mirrors. Open windows or install exhaust fans to ensure proper air circulation during and after showers or baths. Lower humidity levels mean less steam, keeping your mirror clearer for longer periods.