Anti-fog sprays are specifically designed to prevent the condensation of water vapor

Stop your bathroom mirror from fogging

By Vinita Jain 01:19 pm Jul 08, 202601:19 pm

What's the story

Foggy mirrors in the bathroom can be a real pain, especially when you're in a hurry. The steam from hot showers or baths can cloud up mirrors, making it difficult to see clearly. However, there are some practical ways to keep your bathroom mirrors fog-free. By using simple techniques and household items, you can ensure that your mirror remains clear and functional at all times.