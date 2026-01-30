Keep your kitchen pest-free (on a budget)

Keeping your kitchen pest-free can be a challenge, especially when you're on a budget. However, there are plenty of natural and cost-effective ways to keep your kitchen safe from unwanted visitors. Not only do these methods save money, but they also help keep your home chemical-free. Here are some practical tips to keep your kitchen pest-free without breaking the bank.

Tip 1 Use essential oils as repellents Essential oils like peppermint and lavender are known for their pest-repelling properties. You can mix a few drops of these oils with water in a spray bottle and use it around doorways, windowsills, and other entry points. The strong scent deters pests like ants and cockroaches from entering your kitchen. This method is inexpensive, as essential oils last long and can be used in multiple applications.

Tip 2 Keep food sealed and stored properly Proper food storage is key to keeping pests away. Store all dry goods in airtight containers to keep them fresh and to keep bugs out. Refrigerate perishable items promptly, and keep leftovers covered or sealed in containers. This not only keeps your food fresh but also makes it difficult for pests to find something to eat.

Tip 3 Regular cleaning practices Regular cleaning is a must for keeping pests at bay in the kitchen. Wipe down counters daily, sweep floors regularly, and clean up spills immediately to not attract unwanted visitors. Deep-cleaning surfaces with natural cleaners like vinegar or baking soda can help eliminate any lingering odors that might attract pests.

Tip 4 Utilize natural traps Natural traps can be an effective way to catch pests without spending much. For example, you can make a simple ant trap by mixing equal parts sugar and baking soda and placing it where you see ants. The sugar attracts them, while the baking soda kills them over time. Similarly, sticky traps made from non-toxic materials can catch various small insects.