5 daily habits to keep your skin hydrated
What's the story
Keeping your skin hydrated is the key to keeping it healthy and glowing. Daily habits can make a world of difference in how your skin looks and feels. By including a few simple practices in your routine, you can keep your skin moisturized and supple. Here are five daily habits that can help you keep your skin hydrated without much effort or expense.
Hydration
Drink plenty of water
Drinking enough water is essential for keeping your skin hydrated.
Water helps flush out toxins from the body, which is important for healthy skin.
Aim for at least eight glasses of water a day to keep your body and skin cells hydrated.
If you find it difficult to drink plain water, try adding slices of lemon or cucumber for flavor.
Cleansing
Use a gentle cleanser
Using a gentle cleanser is important to avoid stripping natural oils from the skin.
Harsh soaps can dry out your skin, making it look dull and feel tight.
Go for cleansers that are free from sulfates and fragrances, as they are less likely to irritate or dry out the skin.
Cleansing twice a day helps remove dirt and impurities, while maintaining moisture balance.
Moisturizing
Apply moisturizer regularly
Moisturizing is key to locking in hydration and keeping your skin barrier intact.
Choose a moisturizer that suits your skin type—whether it is oily, dry, or combination—and apply it both in the morning and at night after cleansing.
Look for ingredients like hyaluronic acid or glycerin that attract moisture to the skin.
Exfoliation
Exfoliate once a week
Exfoliation removes dead skin cells that can make your complexion look dull. However, over-exfoliating can irritate and dry out your skin.
Exfoliate once a week with a mild scrub or chemical exfoliant containing alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs) or beta-hydroxy acids (BHAs) to promote cell turnover without damaging the protective barrier of your skin.
Sun protection
Protect your skin from sun exposure
Sun exposure can lead to dehydration and premature aging of the skin.
Apply broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 every day, even on cloudy days, as UV rays can penetrate through clouds.
Reapply every two hours if you are outdoors for extended periods, such as swimming or exercising outdoors.