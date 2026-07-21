How to keep succulents healthy in humid weather
What's the story
Succulents are famous for their low-maintenance and drought-resistant nature, but humid weather can make it a bit tricky to keep them healthy. If the air is too humid, succulents can get overwatered and root rot. Here are some practical tips to keep your succulents healthy in humid weather, without compromising on their growth.
Tip 1
Adjust watering frequency
In humid conditions, the soil retains moisture for a longer time. Therefore, it is important to adjust your watering frequency accordingly.
Instead of watering on a fixed schedule, check the soil's moisture level by sticking your finger into the soil up to two inches deep.
Only water when the top layer of soil feels dry to the touch. This will prevent overwatering and keep your succulents healthy.
Tip 2
Use well-draining soil
Using well-draining soil is essential for succulents, especially in humid weather.
A mix of potting soil with sand or perlite improves drainage and aeration, preventing excess moisture around the roots.
This combination helps maintain an ideal environment for succulent roots, reducing the risk of rot caused by prolonged wet conditions.
Tip 3
Provide adequate sunlight
Although humidity levels may be high, succulents still require plenty of sunlight to thrive.
Place your plants where they can receive at least six hours of indirect sunlight each day.
If natural light is limited indoors, consider using grow lights to ensure your plants get enough exposure without overheating them.
Tip 4
Monitor air circulation
Good air circulation is key to keeping humidity levels around your succulents in check.
Arrange your plants with enough space between them so that air can flow freely around each one.
If you're growing them indoors, think about using a fan on a low setting near them to improve airflow, without directly blowing on them.
Tip 5
Avoid overcrowding plants
Overcrowding succulents can trap moisture between leaves and stems, increasing the risk of fungal infections or rot during humid weather.
Give each plant enough room by spacing them adequately when planting or repotting.
This practice promotes better airflow around each succulent, reducing stress from high humidity levels.