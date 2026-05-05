How to layer rugs in your living room

Layering rugs is a simple yet effective way to add depth and texture to your living room. It gives you the freedom to play with patterns, colors, and materials, making your space more inviting and personalized. By layering rugs, you can create distinct zones within a room or add warmth and comfort underfoot. Here are some practical tips to layer rugs like a pro in your living room.

Tip 1 Choose complementary colors Choosing rugs in complementary colors is key to a cohesive look. Pick colors that go well with each other and the existing decor of your living room. For instance, if your main rug has neutral tones, you can opt for a smaller accent rug with bold patterns or contrasting colors. This way, you can add visual interest without overpowering the space.

Tip 2 Mix patterns wisely Mixing patterns can be tricky but rewarding when done right. Stick to one dominant pattern, and let others be more subtle. For example, pair a geometric patterned rug with stripes or florals that have similar color schemes. This way, you can maintain harmony while adding layers of intrigue to your flooring.

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Tip 3 Vary textures for depth Incorporating different textures is an excellent way to add depth to layered rugs. Think about mixing materials like wool, jute, or cotton for different sensory experiences underfoot. A plush wool rug can be layered over a flat-weave jute one for contrast and comfort.

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Tip 4 Define spaces with layering Layering rugs is a great way to define spaces in an open-plan living area. Use larger base rugs to anchor seating areas, and smaller accent rugs to delineate spaces within them. This way, you can create functional zones without having to put up physical barriers.