5 fun ways to create your own rakhi
What's the story
Raksha Bandhan becomes even more special when the rakhi is handmade with love. You do not need expensive craft supplies to create something beautiful. Everyday materials such as paper, thread, buttons, ribbons, and beads can be turned into colorful rakhis with a little creativity. Here are five simple ideas to try.
#1
Paper flower rakhi
Turn colorful paper scraps into delicate flower shapes for a cheerful rakhi.
Layer two or three flowers, glue them together, and add a button or bead to the center.
Attach the finished design to a braided cotton thread. You can also cut tiny leaves from green paper to make the rakhi look more decorative.
#2
Button and thread rakhi
Old buttons can become eye-catching rakhi decorations.
Choose one large button or several smaller ones in matching colors and stitch or glue them onto a strong thread base. Add a tiny ribbon bow or a bead underneath for extra detail.
This idea is quick, inexpensive, and perfect for using leftover craft supplies.
#3
Ribbon bow rakhi
Use colorful ribbon to create a soft and festive rakhi.
Fold a short piece into neat loops, tie the center with thread, and secure it firmly. Add a small decorative bead, sequin, or button in the middle.
Choose contrasting ribbon colors to create a playful design that looks bright and polished.
#4
Bead bracelet rakhi
Transform spare beads from old craft projects into a personalized rakhi.
Thread colorful beads onto elastic cord or strong cotton thread, leaving enough space to tie it comfortably around the wrist. Mix different shapes, sizes, and colors for an interesting pattern.
A tiny charm in the center can add an extra special touch.
#5
Ice cream stick rakhi
Repurpose a clean ice cream stick by cutting or decorating it into a tiny centerpiece.
Paint it with simple patterns, wrap part of it with colorful thread, and add small beads or paper shapes. Once decorated, attach the centerpiece securely to a braided thread.
This quirky idea creates a playful handmade rakhi.