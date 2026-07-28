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How to use handmade baskets as planters
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How to use handmade baskets as planters

By Simran Jeet
Jul 28, 2026
02:22 pm
What's the story

African kiondo basket planters are a beautiful way to add a touch of culture and style to your home. These handwoven baskets, which originated in East Africa, are not just functional but also visually appealing. Using them as planters can bring an earthy charm to any room or garden. Here are some practical tips on how to use these baskets as planters, making the most of their unique design and craftsmanship.

Tip 1

Choosing the right basket size

Selecting the right size of kiondo basket is essential for successful planting.

A larger basket would allow more space for roots to grow and provide better stability for bigger plants.

On the other hand, smaller baskets would be perfect for herbs or small flowering plants.

Make sure the size matches your plant's growth requirements to ensure they thrive.

Tip 2

Preparing the basket for planting

Before using a kiondo basket as a planter, it is important to prepare it properly.

Start by lining the inside of the basket with plastic or a waterproof liner to prevent water damage and soil leakage. This step protects the natural fibers from rotting due to moisture exposure.

Drill small holes in the liner for drainage, and your basket is ready for planting.

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Tip 3

Selecting suitable plants

Choosing the right plants is key to the success of your kiondo basket planter.

Opt for plants that thrive in similar conditions, such as succulents or ferns, that require minimal watering.

Make sure that the plants' root systems fit well within the confines of the basket, without overcrowding.

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Tip 4

Maintaining your basket planter

Regular maintenance keeps your kiondo basket planter healthy and vibrant.

Water your plants according to their needs, but avoid overwatering, as excess moisture can damage the woven material over time.

Trim any dead leaves regularly, and check for signs of pests or disease to keep your greenery thriving.

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