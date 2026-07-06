How to make masks using papier-mache
What's the story
African masks have always fascinated people with their cultural significance and artistic beauty. Replicating these masks with papier-mache is a fun and educational way to appreciate African art. The technique is simple, inexpensive, and gives you the freedom to explore creativity. By using basic materials, you can recreate the intricate designs and forms of traditional African masks. Here is a guide to help you get started on your artistic journey.
Materials list
Gather essential materials
To start your papier-mache project, you need newspapers or brown paper, flour or glue for paste, water, and a balloon or cardboard base. These materials are easily available at home or local stores. The newspaper will serve as the main component of your mask's structure, while flour or glue will act as an adhesive. A balloon can serve as a mold for your mask's shape.
Paste preparation
Create the paste mixture
To prepare the paste, mix one part flour with two parts water until smooth. Alternatively, you can use white glue mixed with water in equal parts. This mixture will help stick the paper layers together securely without making them too wet. Make sure it is well-mixed before applying it to avoid lumps.
Layering technique
Build up layers carefully
Start by tearing strips of newspaper and dipping them in the paste mixture before applying them over your mold. Cover it completely with at least three layers to ensure durability once dried. Allow each layer to dry completely before adding another one, as this ensures strength and prevents sagging.
Final touches
Add details and paint
Once the base structure is dry and sturdy, remove it from the mold, if applicable. Use additional paper strips for facial features like eyes or noses by shaping them separately before attaching them securely onto the main body using more paste as needed. Once satisfied with the shape, paint using acrylics to bring out the vibrant colors typical of African masks.