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How to make masks using papier-mache

By Simran Jeet 12:17 pm Jul 06, 202612:17 pm

What's the story

African masks have always fascinated people with their cultural significance and artistic beauty. Replicating these masks with papier-mache is a fun and educational way to appreciate African art. The technique is simple, inexpensive, and gives you the freedom to explore creativity. By using basic materials, you can recreate the intricate designs and forms of traditional African masks. Here is a guide to help you get started on your artistic journey.