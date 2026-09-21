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How to make mudcloth coasters at home
Try this DIY

How to make mudcloth coasters at home

By Simran Jeet
Sep 21, 2026
11:21 am
What's the story

African mudcloth coasters are a beautiful, practical way to add some culture to your home. These coasters, inspired by traditional African textiles, are made by hand with natural dyes and patterns. Not only do they protect your surfaces, but they also make for a stunning conversation starter. Here is how you can make these coasters at home and add a touch of Africa to your decor.

Materials

Gather your materials

To make African mudcloth coasters, you will need some basic materials.

Get some plain cotton fabric or canvas as the base.

You will also need natural dyes such as indigo or turmeric for coloring.

A paintbrush or sponge applicator will help you apply the dye evenly.

Lastly, scissors and a ruler will help you cut the fabric into desired shapes.

Patterns

Create traditional patterns

Traditional African mudcloth patterns are characterized by geometric shapes and lines.

Use a ruler to draw these patterns on the fabric with a pencil before applying dye.

Common designs include zigzags, triangles, and dots.

Once you have drawn the patterns, use your chosen dye to fill them in carefully, ensuring that each section is clearly defined.

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Dyeing

Dyeing process explained

The dyeing process is crucial to get that authentic mudcloth look.

Soak your fabric in water before applying natural dyes to help them penetrate better.

Apply the dye using your brush or sponge applicator, letting each layer dry before adding more color for depth.

This step may take some time, but patience is key to achieving rich colors.

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Finishing

Finishing touches for coasters

Once your coasters are dyed and dried, cut them into uniform squares or circles, depending on your preference.

Hemming the edges prevents fraying over time, while also giving a polished look to each piece.

Consider sealing them with a fabric protector spray if you want extra durability against moisture damage from drinks placed on top of them regularly.

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