Dog stains on your carpet? Fix them with these solutions
By Anujj Trehaan
Oct 09, 2025
11:35 am
What's the story

Maintaining clean carpets with dogs at home can be a challenge. However, a homemade cleaner can be an effective and economical solution to tackle stubborn stains. This article provides a simple recipe for a carpet cleaner that can help remove dog stains easily. With ingredients readily available, you can keep your carpets looking fresh without spending a fortune on commercial products.

Tip 1

Baking soda and vinegar solution

Baking soda and vinegar make a powerful combination to tackle dog stains on carpets. Mix one cup of baking soda with two cups of vinegar in a spray bottle. Spray the mixture on the stained area and let it sit for about 15 minutes. Blot the area with a clean cloth until the stain lifts. This natural solution neutralizes odors and breaks down the stain effectively.

Tip 2

Dish soap mixture

Another simple yet effective homemade cleaner is the dish soap mixture. Mix one tablespoon of dish soap with two cups of warm water in a bowl. Use a sponge or cloth to apply this mixture onto the stain, gently scrubbing in circular motions. Rinse with cold water and blot dry with paper towels or a clean cloth. This method helps lift stains without damaging carpet fibers.

Tip 3

Hydrogen peroxide method

Hydrogen peroxide is also an excellent option for tough dog stains on carpets. Mix one cup of hydrogen peroxide with one tablespoon of liquid dish soap in a spray bottle. Spray directly onto the stain and let it sit for about ten minutes before blotting with paper towels or a clean cloth. This method works well for old or set-in stains, providing deep cleaning power.

Tip 4

Cornstarch paste technique

Cornstarch paste serves as an effective stain remover, especially for greasy dog stains. Mix equal parts cornstarch and water to form a thick paste. Apply directly onto the stained area, and let it dry completely before vacuuming off any residue left behind on your carpet fibers.