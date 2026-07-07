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How to make colorful jute baskets

By Simran Jeet 11:34 am Jul 07, 202611:34 am

What's the story

African jute baskets are famous for their vibrant colors and intricate patterns. These baskets are not just functional, but also a work of art, representing the rich cultural heritage of Africa. The process of dyeing jute with natural colors is an age-old practice that gives these baskets their unique look. By using natural dyes, artisans ensure that the colors are eco-friendly and sustainable. Here are some insights into how these beautiful baskets are dyed.