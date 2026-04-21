These ginger-clove drinks will make your day!
What's the story
Combining ginger and clove is a great way to add warmth and flavor to your drinks. Both spices have been used for centuries for their health benefits and aromatic qualities. Ginger adds a spicy zing, while clove adds a rich, slightly sweet flavor. Together, they make a comforting drink that can be enjoyed hot or cold. Here are some ways to use ginger and clove in your beverages.
Tip 1
Classic ginger clove tea
To make a classic ginger clove tea, boil water with sliced fresh ginger and whole cloves. Let it simmer for about 10 minutes to let the flavors infuse. Strain the mixture into a cup, and add honey or lemon if you like. This tea is perfect for chilly days or when you want something soothing.
Tip 2
Iced ginger clove refreshment
For an iced version, prepare the same tea as above, but allow it to cool completely before pouring it over ice cubes in a glass. Add some fresh mint leaves or lemon slices for an extra refreshing touch. This version is perfect for warm weather or as an afternoon pick-me-up.
Tip 3
Ginger clove-infused water
Infuse water with ginger and clove by adding sliced ginger root and whole cloves into a pitcher of cold water. Let it sit in the refrigerator overnight for maximum flavor absorption. This infused water is a great way to stay hydrated while enjoying subtle hints of spice throughout the day.
Tip 4
Spiced ginger clove latte
Create a spiced latte by mixing brewed coffee or black tea with steamed milk, grated fresh ginger, and ground cloves. Sweeten with sugar or syrup according to taste preferences. This creamy beverage combines caffeine with warming spices, making it ideal for morning routines or afternoon breaks.