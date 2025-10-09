How to make delicious wheat crackers with thyme

Wheat crackers with thyme make for a healthy snacking option, combining the goodness of whole grains with the aromatic flavor of thyme. This simple recipe can be an ideal choice for those looking for a healthier alternative to regular snacks. With just a few ingredients and easy steps, you can whip up these crackers at home and enjoy them anytime.

Ingredients Gather your ingredients To make wheat crackers with thyme, you need whole wheat flour, olive oil, water, salt, and fresh or dried thyme. These ingredients are easily available and form the basis of the recipe. The whole wheat flour provides fiber, while olive oil adds healthy fats. Thyme gives flavor without adding calories or sodium.

Dough preparation Prepare the dough Start by mixing whole wheat flour and salt in a bowl. Add olive oil and mix until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs. Gradually add water until you form a dough that is smooth but not sticky. Knead for a few minutes to develop the gluten, which will make your crackers crispier.

Shaping crackers Roll out and cut shapes Once your dough is ready, roll it out on a floured surface until it's about one-eighth-inch thick. Use a knife or pizza cutter to slice it into desired shapes—squares or rectangles work well. If you want to add an extra crunch, poke holes in each piece with a fork before baking.

Baking process Bake to perfection Preheat your oven to 180 degrees Celsius (350 degrees Fahrenheit). Place the cut pieces on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and bake for about 15 minutes or until golden brown. Keep an eye on them, as baking times may vary depending on thickness.