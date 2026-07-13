Besan laddoos are made by roasting gram flour (besan) in ghee until golden brown

5 guilt-free laddoos to satisfy your sweet cravings

By Vinita Jain 01:33 pm Jul 13, 202601:33 pm

What's the story

Laddoos are a popular Indian sweet, often made with a variety of ingredients. They can be made healthy by adding nutritious elements like nuts, seeds, and whole grains. Here are five easy methods to prepare healthy laddoos at home. Each method focuses on using natural ingredients to enhance the nutritional value without compromising on taste. These recipes are simple and require minimal ingredients, making them accessible for anyone looking to enjoy a healthier version of this classic treat.