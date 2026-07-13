5 guilt-free laddoos to satisfy your sweet cravings
What's the story
Laddoos are a popular Indian sweet, often made with a variety of ingredients. They can be made healthy by adding nutritious elements like nuts, seeds, and whole grains. Here are five easy methods to prepare healthy laddoos at home. Each method focuses on using natural ingredients to enhance the nutritional value without compromising on taste. These recipes are simple and require minimal ingredients, making them accessible for anyone looking to enjoy a healthier version of this classic treat.
Tip 1
Oats and almond laddoo
Oats and almonds make for a great combination for a healthy laddoo. Just roast some oats and grind them into a fine powder. Mix the powder with chopped almonds, jaggery or honey for sweetness, and a pinch of cardamom powder for flavor. Roll the mixture into small balls, and your nutritious laddoos are ready. They make for an ideal snack loaded with fiber and healthy fats.
Tip 2
Coconut jaggery laddoo
Coconut jaggery laddoos are simple yet delicious. Grate fresh coconut and cook it with jaggery until it melts completely. Add some cardamom powder for flavoring. Once cooled slightly, shape the mixture into small balls. These laddoos are rich in iron from jaggery and provide the goodness of coconut.
Tip 3
Besan laddoo with ghee
Besan laddoos are made by roasting gram flour (besan) in ghee until golden brown. Add powdered sugar or jaggery as per taste along with cardamom powder for flavoring. Mix well and shape into balls while still warm. This traditional recipe gives you protein from gram flour and essential fats from ghee.
Tip 4
Dates walnut laddoo
Dates make an excellent natural sweetener when making laddoos. Blend pitted dates into a paste before mixing them with chopped walnuts or almonds if you prefer. Roll this mixture into small balls, creating an energy-packed snack that's high in fiber and omega-three fatty acids.
Tip 5
Ragi (finger millet) laddoo
Ragi is a nutritious millet that can be used to make healthy laddoos. Roast ragi flour lightly before mixing it with melted jaggery syrup until it forms a dough-like consistency. Shape into small rounds, allowing them to cool completely before serving. These laddoos are perfect for boosting calcium intake without added sugars found in other sweets.