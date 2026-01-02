How to make soapstone tealight holders

Kisii soapstone, a unique stone from Kenya , is famous for its softness and ease of carving. The stone is used to make beautiful tealight holders that can add an artistic touch to any room. The process of making these holders is simple, yet rewarding. It lets you create personalized decor items with minimal tools and materials. Here are the steps to create Kisii soapstone tealight holders.

Tip 1 Selecting the right soapstone Choosing the right soapstone is the first step in making tealight holders. Look for a block that is free of cracks and has a uniform texture. The color of the stone can vary from green to gray, but all colors can be used to make beautiful holders. A medium-sized block would be ideal for beginners, as it gives enough material to work with without being too overwhelming.

Tip 2 Tools needed for carving To carve Kisii soapstone, you need some basic tools. A small knife or chisel is used for shaping the stone, while sandpaper smoothens out rough edges. A pencil can help mark out your design before you start carving. These tools are easily available at craft stores and are inexpensive, making this project accessible to all.

Tip 3 Designing your tealight holder Designing your tealight holder is where creativity comes into play. You can opt for simple shapes like circles or squares, or go for more intricate patterns like leaves or geometric designs. Use a pencil to sketch your design on the stone before you start carving. This will give you a clear guide and help you visualize the final product.

Tip 4 Carving and finishing touches Once your design is sketched, use your carving tools to carefully shape the stone. Take your time and work slowly to avoid making mistakes or damaging the stone. After carving, use sandpaper to smooth out any rough edges and give it a polished look. You can also apply oil or wax to enhance its color and protect it from moisture.