DIY: Create stunning Moroccan-style lanterns at home

Creating Moroccan-style lanterns from recycled materials is a sustainable and creative way to add some exotic charm to your home. Not only does this project promote recycling, but it also allows you to explore your artistic side. With a few everyday items, you can craft beautiful lanterns that mimic the intricate designs of traditional Moroccan lighting. Here's how you can get started on this eco-friendly craft.

Materials needed Gather your materials To begin, collect recycled materials like tin cans or glass jars. These will form the base of your lanterns. You will also need some wire for handles and hooks, paints or markers for decoration, and tools like a hammer and nails, or scissors. Ensure all items are clean before use to maintain hygiene standards during crafting.

Pattern creation Design your lantern pattern Designing an intricate pattern is the key to authentic Moroccan lanterns. Use a marker to draw geometric shapes or floral motifs on the surface of your chosen material. If you're using a tin can, carefully punch holes along the lines of your design with a hammer and nail. This will allow light to filter through beautifully when finished.

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Assembly process Assemble your lantern Once your pattern is ready, it is time to assemble the lantern. For tin can lanterns, remove the top part of the can, if applicable, and attach wire handles by punching holes on opposite sides of the can. For glass jar lanterns, simply wrap wire around the neck of the jar to create handles. Make sure everything is securely attached before proceeding.

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Decoration tips Paint and decorate your lantern Painting adds an extra layer of charm to your Moroccan-style lanterns. Use vibrant colors that reflect traditional Moroccan aesthetics—think reds, blues, and greens. Apply paint evenly over surfaces, while ensuring not to cover any holes created earlier in the design phase. Let paint dry completely before using.