How to make authentic Punjabi 'makki di roti'
What's the story
Punjabi makki di roti is a staple breakfast dish in many Indian households. It is made from cornmeal and is usually served with butter or jaggery. The dish is loved for its simplicity and nutritional value. Making authentic makki di roti at home can be easy if you follow some basic steps. Here are some tips to help you prepare this traditional breakfast item perfectly every time.
Tip 1
Choosing the right cornmeal
Selecting the right kind of cornmeal is crucial for making perfect makki di roti.
Go for finely ground cornmeal, which is easily available at Indian grocery stores.
Coarser varieties may not bind well, making it difficult to roll out the dough.
If you cannot find fine cornmeal, you can grind coarser ones at home using a blender or food processor until they reach a fine powdery texture.
Tip 2
Perfecting dough consistency
The consistency of the dough is key to making good rotis.
Mix equal parts of cornmeal and water to form a pliable dough.
Add warm water gradually if the dough feels too dry or crumbly.
On the other hand, if it's too sticky, add a little more cornmeal until you reach the right consistency.
Knead well to make sure all ingredients are evenly combined.
Tip 3
Rolling out rotis with ease
Rolling out makki di roti can be tricky, thanks to its crumbly nature.
To make it easier, place a ball of dough between two sheets of plastic wrap or parchment paper before flattening it gently with your palms or fingers into a disc shape.
This prevents sticking without using extra flour, which might alter taste and texture.
Tip 4
Cooking on an iron griddle
Traditionally, makki di rotis are cooked on an iron griddle (tawa), which gives them an authentic flavor and texture.
Heat the tawa over a medium flame until hot but not smoking, then place one roti on top.
Cook each side for about two minutes, pressing gently with a spatula, so they puff slightly, indicating they are done perfectly.