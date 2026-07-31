Want to keep your dog busy? Make a snuffle mat
What's the story
Creating snuffle mats for dogs is a simple yet effective way to engage their natural foraging instincts. These mats provide mental stimulation by hiding treats within layers of fabric, encouraging dogs to sniff and search. Not only are snuffle mats easy to make, but they also offer an enriching activity that can help reduce anxiety and boredom in pets. Here's how you can create one at home.
Materials
Choosing the right materials
Selecting appropriate materials is key to making a durable snuffle mat.
Use fleece or felt fabric as they are soft and safe for dogs. Make sure the fabric is non-toxic and machine washable for easy cleaning.
You can also use old towels or blankets as a base to save costs while repurposing household items.
Design
Designing your snuffle mat
The design of your snuffle mat should be functional yet engaging.
Start with a sturdy base like a rubber mat with holes or a thick piece of cardboard.
Cut strips of fabric about one inch wide and ten inches long.
Tie these strips through the holes of the base, creating pockets where treats can be hidden.
Treats
Hiding treats effectively
To make your snuffle mat more interesting, hide treats in different pockets of the mat.
Use small, dog-safe treats or kibble that your pet loves.
Scatter these treats evenly throughout the mat so that your dog has to search thoroughly to find them all.
This not only keeps them occupied but also stimulates their sense of smell.
Maintenance
Regular maintenance tips
Regular maintenance is important to keep your snuffle mat hygienic and effective.
Wash it regularly according to the material's care instructions, usually every few weeks or when it looks dirty.
Check for any loose strips or damaged areas after each use, and repair them promptly to ensure longevity.