Love upma? Try this protein-rich quinoa version
What's the story
Quinoa upma is a nutritious twist on traditional upma that you can easily prepare at home. Quinoa provides protein, fiber, and essential minerals, while vegetables add flavor and nutrients to the dish. This wholesome meal is a great option for those looking to add variety to their diet. With a few basic ingredients and simple cooking steps, you can make a tasty bowl of quinoa upma in your own kitchen.
#1
Nutritional benefits of quinoa
Quinoa is a good source of protein and contains all nine essential amino acids.
It also provides fiber, which supports digestion and helps you feel full for longer. Quinoa contains important minerals such as magnesium, iron, and zinc.
Including it in a balanced diet can help you meet your nutritional needs.
Pairing quinoa with vegetables makes upma a filling and wholesome meal.
#2
How to make quinoa upma at home
Making quinoa upma at home is simple and requires quinoa, vegetables, oil, and spices.
First, rinse the quinoa thoroughly to remove its natural bitter coating.
Cook it in water until tender. Heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds, curry leaves, and chopped onions.
Add vegetables such as carrots and peas, along with turmeric and salt. Mix in the cooked quinoa and stir well before serving.
#3
Add vegetables for extra nutrition
Vegetables can make quinoa upma more colorful, flavorful, and nutritious.
Carrots, peas, beans, and capsicum are good options that add fiber, vitamins, and minerals.
Chop the vegetables into small pieces so they cook evenly. Sauté them with spices before adding the cooked quinoa.
You can adjust the vegetable combinations according to your preferences and seasonal availability, making each serving delicious and varied.
#4
Make quinoa upma more budget-friendly
Quinoa can cost more than semolina, which is commonly used to prepare traditional upma.
To reduce the cost, mix quinoa with semolina instead of using quinoa alone.
This lets you enjoy the taste and some nutritional benefits of quinoa while keeping the meal affordable.
Add vegetables and mild spices to enhance the flavor. Adjust the proportions based on your budget and taste preferences.