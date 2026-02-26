How to make watermelon rind chutney
What's the story
Watermelon peel chutney is a traditional dish from India that uses the often discarded part of the watermelon. The chutney is a perfect blend of flavors, and is a great way to minimize food waste. By using watermelon rind, you can make a delicious accompaniment to your meals. The recipe is simple and requires easily available ingredients, making it an ideal choice for those looking to try something new with their kitchen scraps.
Ingredients
Ingredients needed for chutney
To prepare watermelon peel chutney, you will need fresh watermelon rinds, green chilies, ginger, salt, and lemon juice. These ingredients combine to create a tangy and spicy flavor profile that goes well with various dishes. The use of basic pantry staples makes this recipe accessible to everyone.
Preparation
Preparing the watermelon rind
Start by thoroughly washing the watermelon rind to remove any dirt or residue. Peel off the outer green skin until you reach the white part of the rind. Cut it into small pieces for easier blending later on. This preparation step is crucial as it ensures that only the edible parts are used in your chutney.
Blending
Blending ingredients together
Once your rinds are ready, put them in a blender with green chilies and ginger. Add salt as per taste and a splash of lemon juice for tanginess. Blend everything together until you get a smooth paste-like consistency. Adjust seasoning if required before serving.
Serving tips
Serving suggestions for chutney
Watermelon peel chutney can be served as an accompaniment with rice or flatbreads like chapati or naan. It also makes an excellent topping for sandwiches or wraps, adding an unexpected burst of flavor without overpowering other ingredients within them.