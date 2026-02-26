How to make watermelon rind chutney 

Watermelon peel chutney is a traditional dish from India that uses the often discarded part of the watermelon. The chutney is a perfect blend of flavors, and is a great way to minimize food waste. By using watermelon rind, you can make a delicious accompaniment to your meals. The recipe is simple and requires easily available ingredients, making it an ideal choice for those looking to try something new with their kitchen scraps.

Ingredients Ingredients needed for chutney To prepare watermelon peel chutney, you will need fresh watermelon rinds, green chilies, ginger, salt, and lemon juice. These ingredients combine to create a tangy and spicy flavor profile that goes well with various dishes. The use of basic pantry staples makes this recipe accessible to everyone.

Preparation Preparing the watermelon rind Start by thoroughly washing the watermelon rind to remove any dirt or residue. Peel off the outer green skin until you reach the white part of the rind. Cut it into small pieces for easier blending later on. This preparation step is crucial as it ensures that only the edible parts are used in your chutney.

Blending Blending ingredients together Once your rinds are ready, put them in a blender with green chilies and ginger. Add salt as per taste and a splash of lemon juice for tanginess. Blend everything together until you get a smooth paste-like consistency. Adjust seasoning if required before serving.

