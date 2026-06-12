Selecting a sulfate-free shampoo and a moisturizing conditioner can make a world of difference

Say goodbye to frizzy hair in humid weather

By Vinita Jain 10:51 am Jun 12, 202610:51 am

What's the story

Dealing with frizzy hair in humid conditions can be a real challenge. The moisture in the air tends to lift the hair cuticles, resulting in an unruly mane. However, there are practical ways to tame frizz and keep your hair looking smooth and manageable. Here are some effective tips to help you manage frizzy hair during humid weather, without any complicated routines or products.