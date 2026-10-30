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Feeling stressed? This yoga pose can help you unwind
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Feeling stressed? This yoga pose can help you unwind

By Vinita Jain
Oct 30, 2026
01:40 pm
What's the story

Child's pose, or balasana, is a restorative yoga pose that provides a deep sense of relaxation and stretches the back. It is often practiced by beginners and advanced yogis alike for its simplicity and effectiveness. The pose helps in calming the mind, relieving stress, and gently stretching various parts of the body. Knowing the nuances of this pose can help you practice it better, reaping its full benefits.

Basic position

Understanding the basic position

To enter child's pose, kneel on the floor with your big toes touching and knees apart.

Sit back on your heels, and stretch your arms forward, resting your forehead on the mat.

This basic position forms the foundation of the pose, ensuring proper alignment and support for your body.

Breathing techniques

Breathing techniques for relaxation

Focus on deep breathing while holding child's pose.

Inhale deeply through your nose, allowing your abdomen to rise as you fill your lungs with air.

Exhale slowly through your mouth or nose, letting go of tension with each breath out.

This technique helps enhance relaxation by calming the nervous system.

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Common mistakes

Common mistakes to avoid

One common mistake is forcing yourself into a deeper stretch than comfortable.

Listen to your body and modify as needed by using props like blocks or cushions for support.

Another mistake is holding tension in the shoulders or neck; focus on releasing these areas while maintaining a steady breath.

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Variations

Variations to enhance practice

To make child's pose more effective, you can try different variations.

For example, wide-knee child's pose opens up the hips more, while extended arms pose stretches the spine more.

These variations can be added according to your comfort level and what you want to achieve through your practice.

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