How to master double Dutch braids
What's the story
Double Dutch braids are a classic hairstyle that can be worn for any occasion. They are not just practical, keeping hair out of your face, but also stylish, giving you a chic look. Mastering this braid can take your hairstyling skills to the next level. With a few simple steps and some practice, you can achieve perfect double Dutch braids every time.
Preparation
Start with clean, dry hair
Before you start braiding, make sure your hair is clean and dry. Clean hair makes it easier to manage and style. If your hair is too slippery, you can use a light mousse or styling cream to add grip. This will help each section stay in place as you braid, giving you a neater finish.
Division
Section your hair evenly
Start by dividing your hair into two equal parts down the middle of your head. Use a comb to create a straight part from forehead to nape of neck. Secure each section with an elastic band or clip to keep them separated while you work on each braid individually.
Braiding
Master the braiding technique
To create a double Dutch braid, start by taking three small sections of hair from the front of one side's section. Cross them under the middle strand instead of over, like in traditional braiding techniques. Add more hair from the sides as you go along until you reach the desired length or the nape of your neck.
Finishing touches
Secure with elastics or clips
Once both braids are complete, secure them at the ends with small elastics or clips to prevent them from unraveling. You can also gently pull on some sections of each braid for added volume and texture, if desired. This step ensures that your style stays intact throughout the day without losing its shape.
Consistency
Practice regularly for improvement
Like any skill, consistency is key to perfecting double Dutch braids. Practice regularly in front of a mirror until you feel confident in your technique and timing. This will help you achieve the desired look every time without any hassle or frustration.