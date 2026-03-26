How to master double Dutch braids

Double Dutch braids are a classic hairstyle that can be worn for any occasion. They are not just practical, keeping hair out of your face, but also stylish, giving you a chic look. Mastering this braid can take your hairstyling skills to the next level. With a few simple steps and some practice, you can achieve perfect double Dutch braids every time.

Preparation Start with clean, dry hair Before you start braiding, make sure your hair is clean and dry. Clean hair makes it easier to manage and style. If your hair is too slippery, you can use a light mousse or styling cream to add grip. This will help each section stay in place as you braid, giving you a neater finish.

Division Section your hair evenly Start by dividing your hair into two equal parts down the middle of your head. Use a comb to create a straight part from forehead to nape of neck. Secure each section with an elastic band or clip to keep them separated while you work on each braid individually.

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Braiding Master the braiding technique To create a double Dutch braid, start by taking three small sections of hair from the front of one side's section. Cross them under the middle strand instead of over, like in traditional braiding techniques. Add more hair from the sides as you go along until you reach the desired length or the nape of your neck.

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Finishing touches Secure with elastics or clips Once both braids are complete, secure them at the ends with small elastics or clips to prevent them from unraveling. You can also gently pull on some sections of each braid for added volume and texture, if desired. This step ensures that your style stays intact throughout the day without losing its shape.