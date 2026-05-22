Need a quick hair fix? Try a topknot

The topknot is a versatile hairstyle that can be worn on any occasion, be it a casual outing or a formal event. It is the perfect combination of elegance and simplicity, making it a favorite among many. With a few tricks, you can master the perfect topknot that not only looks good but also stays put all day long. Here are some practical tips to help you achieve this classic look effortlessly.

Tip 1 Choose the right hair tie Choosing the right hair tie is essential for a secure topknot. Opt for elastic bands that are strong, yet gentle on your hair, to avoid breakage. Avoid rubber bands as they can pull and damage your strands. A scrunchie made of soft fabric can be an excellent choice, as it provides both comfort and hold without causing tension on your scalp.

Tip 2 Perfect your bun placement The placement of your bun plays a key role in the overall look of your topknot. For a high topknot, gather all your hair at the crown of your head and secure it with one hand, while wrapping the hair tie around multiple times until it's snug, but not too tight. For a low topknot, gather hair at nape level for an elegant, understated look.

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Tip 3 Use bobby pins wisely Bobby pins are your best friends for keeping your topknot in place all day. Use them to secure any loose strands or flyaways by sliding them into place at angles that grip more hair for better hold. Make sure they match your hair color for discreetness.

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Tip 4 Add volume with teasing techniques If you want to add some volume to your topknot, teasing is the way to go. Start by sectioning off small parts of your hair at the crown, and gently backcomb each section with a fine-tooth comb or brush. Smooth over with another layer of hair before gathering into a bun for added height and fullness.