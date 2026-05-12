How to master the side French braid

The side French braid is a versatile hairstyle that can add elegance to any occasion. Be it a casual day out or a formal event, mastering this braid can elevate your look effortlessly. The side French braid is not only stylish but also practical, keeping hair neatly in place while adding a touch of sophistication. With a few simple steps and some practice, you can achieve this timeless hairstyle with ease.

Tip 1 Gather your tools and prep your hair Before you start braiding, ensure you have all the necessary tools at hand. A fine-toothed comb will help detangle your hair and create clean sections. Hair ties and bobby pins are essential for securing the braid in place. Applying a light mousse or styling cream can add grip and manageability to your hair. This preparation makes the braiding process smoother and more efficient.

Tip 2 Start with a simple section Begin by gathering all your hair to one side, preferably the one you want the braid to fall on. Take a small section from the front near your hairline. Divide this section into three equal parts, as you would for a regular braid. This initial step is crucial, as it sets the foundation for your side French braid.

Advertisement

Tip 3 Incorporate hair as you braid As you begin braiding, cross each section over the other, like in a traditional braid, but add more hair from each side as you go along. Start adding small sections of loose hair from above each part every time you cross them over each other. This technique creates an integrated look that characterizes French braiding.

Advertisement