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How to negotiate at vegetable markets like a pro

By Simran Jeet 01:03 pm Jul 07, 202601:03 pm

What's the story

African vegetable markets are famous for their vibrant atmosphere and rich variety. However, if you want to score the best deals, you need to master the art of negotiation. Bargaining is an integral part of the shopping experience in these markets, and knowing how to do it can save you a lot of money, while also respecting local customs. Here are some practical tips to help you negotiate like a pro.