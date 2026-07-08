Bathroom drawer organization hacks you must know
What's the story
Keeping bathroom drawers organized can be a tough task, given the number of items we store. However, with a few handy hacks, you can turn your cluttered space into an orderly one. Not only does this make it easier to find things, but it also makes your bathroom appear more spacious and inviting. Here are some practical tips to help you organize your bathroom drawers like a pro.
Tip 1
Use drawer dividers
Drawer dividers are an absolute must for keeping small items like toiletries, cosmetics, and grooming tools in place. They keep everything in its place, so you don't have to waste time rummaging through a pile of stuff. You can buy adjustable dividers that fit different drawer sizes or even DIY them with cardboard for an affordable solution.
Tip 2
Categorize items by type
Grouping similar items together is the key to an organized drawer. Keep all skincare products in one section, hair care products in another, and so on. This way, you can easily locate what you need without having to dig through unrelated items. Labeling each section can further simplify the process of finding things quickly.
Tip 3
Utilize vertical space
Maximizing vertical space within your drawers can give you more room for storage. Use stackable containers or tiered organizers to make the most of the height available. This way, you can store more items without crowding the drawer, making it easier to see and access everything at once.
Tip 4
Implement clear containers
Clear containers are perfect for visibility and accessibility in bathroom drawers. They let you see what's inside at a glance, without having to open each one separately. Plus, they keep products from spilling out of their original packaging, which can make a mess in your drawers. This way, everything stays neat and orderly, making your daily routine smoother.
Tip 5
Regularly declutter and refresh
Regularly going through your bathroom items ensures that you don't hoard stuff you don't need or use anymore. Every few months, check what's expired or what you don't use regularly and get rid of them. This not only makes your drawers less cluttered but also keeps the space fresh and functional for the items you use daily.