Awesome ways to pair spinach and walnuts

Spinach walnut pesto is a twist on the classic basil pesto.

Blend fresh spinach leaves with walnuts, garlic, olive oil, and Parmesan cheese for a vibrant sauce.

This pesto can be tossed with pasta or used as a spread on sandwiches.

The earthy flavor of walnuts complements the mild taste of spinach, making it a tasty option for those looking to try something new.