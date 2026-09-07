Eight-angle pose: A simple guide to mastering this yoga move
What's the story
The eight-angle pose, or astavakrasana, is an advanced yoga pose that combines strength, balance, and flexibility. It requires core strength and the ability to balance your body on your arms, while your legs are wrapped around them. This pose is a great way to challenge yourself physically and mentally, as it requires focus and determination. With regular practice, you can improve your overall body control and concentration.
Core focus
Building core strength
To master the eight-angle pose, you need a strong core.
Incorporate exercises like planks, boat pose, and bicycle crunches into your routine to strengthen your abdominal muscles.
These exercises help build the necessary muscle endurance to hold the pose for longer durations.
Gradually increase the intensity by adding variations or holding each position longer.
Flexibility boost
Enhancing flexibility
Flexibility is key to getting into the eight-angle pose comfortably.
Regularly practicing stretches like forward bends, hip openers, and side stretches can help improve your flexibility over time.
Yoga poses like pigeon pose or lizard pose can be particularly helpful in loosening tight hips and hamstrings, making it easier for you to get into the pose.
Balance practice
Improving balance
Balance is key to achieving the eight-angle pose.
Start with simpler balancing poses like tree pose or warrior III before progressing to more complex ones, like crow pose or side crow pose.
These will help you develop better coordination between different parts of your body while improving your overall balance.
Focus training
Developing focus
Mental focus is just as important as physical strength in yoga.
Practicing mindfulness techniques, such as meditation or breathing exercises, can help you improve your concentration skills over time.
When you practice these techniques regularly, they will help you stay focused when attempting challenging poses like the eight-angle pose, without being distracted by external factors around you.