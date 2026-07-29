How to stop food from sticking to baking trays
What's the story
Lining baking trays is an essential skill for any home cook. It ensures that your baked goods don't stick and come out perfectly every time. With the right technique, you can make sure your cookies, pastries, and other treats are evenly baked without the hassle of sticking or burning. Here are some practical tips to line your baking trays like a pro.
Tip 1
Choosing the right paper
Choosing the right baking paper is essential.
Parchment paper is usually preferred as it is heat-resistant and non-stick.
Wax paper, on the other hand, should not be used in the oven as it can melt or smoke at high temperatures.
Make sure the parchment paper fits your tray well to avoid any direct contact with the heat source.
Tip 2
Cutting paper to size
Cutting your parchment paper to the right size can make all the difference in how your baked goods turn out.
Start by placing your tray upside down and tracing its outline on a piece of parchment paper.
Cut along this line and place it inside the tray with the right side facing up.
This way, you get full coverage without any excess paper that could catch fire.
Tip 3
Using butter or oil for adhesion
To keep parchment paper from sliding around while pouring batter or dough, lightly grease the tray with butter or oil before placing the paper.
This trick keeps it in place and makes sure that there are no gaps where food could stick.
Just a thin layer of grease on the bottom of the tray is enough.
Tip 4
Avoiding aluminum foil mishaps
Although aluminum foil is often used in baking, it should be used with caution.
Unlike parchment paper, foil can cause food to stick if not greased properly.
If you do use foil, make sure it's shiny side up and lightly coat it with cooking spray or oil to prevent sticking.
Tip 5
Reusing baking paper wisely
You can reuse parchment paper a couple of times if it's not too greasy or stained with batter/dough residue.
Just inspect it for any burns or tears before reusing it.
If it looks good after one use, flip it over and use again for similar recipes at the same temperature range.