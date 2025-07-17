How to plant succulents that thrive

Succulents are all the rage these days, owing to their low maintenance and unique looks. They have become the most sought-after plants among gardeners. However, to plant succulents successfully, you must first know their specific requirements and preferences. Here are some practical tips on how to plant succulents, so that they flourish in different environments. Happy planting!

Soil selection Choosing the right soil Succulents need well-draining soil to avoid root rot. A cactus and succulent-specific mix would be ideal, as it has the perfect amount of sand, perlite, and organic matter. If you prefer making your own mix, you can combine two parts sand with one part potting soil and one part perlite/pumice. This provides adequate drainage along with required nutrients.

Container choice Selecting the perfect container The container you select must have drainage holes at the bottom to let the excess water out. Terracotta pots are a favorite as they absorb moisture from the soil, preventing you from overwatering the plant. Make sure the size of the container permits your succulent to grow without crowding its roots.

Light needs Understanding light requirements Succulents love bright light but they can differ in their requirements. Most of them need at least six hours of sunlight every day but some may require less direct sunlight to prevent sunburn. Keep an eye on your plants, if they look stretched or lose color, change their light exposure accordingly by moving them closer or further away from the windows.

Watering tips Watering wisely Overwatering is also a common mistake when caring for succulents. Let the soil dry out completely between waterings; this could mean watering once every week or two, depending on humidity levels in your area. When watering, soak the soil thoroughly until water drains out from the bottom of the pot, but avoid letting them sit in standing water.